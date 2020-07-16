Kenneth Wayne Dupin, 62, of Lake Charles, died Sunday after a brief illness.

He was born in Lake Charles, and spent most of his life in Westlake, graduating from Westlake High School. He was owner and Operator of KenWay Trucking Co., LLC. Mr. Dupin was a member of the NRA.

Kenneth loved to travel and had been in every state in the United States. He especially loved Airplanes and the music of George Jones "Choices." The love of his life however was Alajiah Benoit who he loved as his own.

Mr. Dupin is survived by his mother, Ruth Mae Goss Dupin of Lake Charles; five sisters, Shirley Hawley (Bob) of Oregon, Jessie Pujol (Guy), Sybil Leger (Mike), Carolyn Fullington, all of Lake Charles, and Nancy Richard (Joe) of Sulphur ; also three brothers, Sidney Dupin (Minnie) of Moss Bluff, Michael Leonard Dupin of Lake Charles, and Patrick Gerald Dupin of Singer.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Dupin; a sister, Patricia Benoit; and a brother, James Dupin.

Funeral service will at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jimney officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

