Kenneth Wayne Dupin
1957 - 2020
Kenneth Wayne Dupin, 62, of Lake Charles, died Sunday after a brief illness.
He was born in Lake Charles, and spent most of his life in Westlake, graduating from Westlake High School. He was owner and Operator of KenWay Trucking Co., LLC. Mr. Dupin was a member of the NRA.
Kenneth loved to travel and had been in every state in the United States. He especially loved Airplanes and the music of George Jones "Choices." The love of his life however was Alajiah Benoit who he loved as his own.
Mr. Dupin is survived by his mother, Ruth Mae Goss Dupin of Lake Charles; five sisters, Shirley Hawley (Bob) of Oregon, Jessie Pujol (Guy), Sybil Leger (Mike), Carolyn Fullington, all of Lake Charles, and Nancy Richard (Joe) of Sulphur ; also three brothers, Sidney Dupin (Minnie) of Moss Bluff, Michael Leonard Dupin of Lake Charles, and Patrick Gerald Dupin of Singer.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Dupin; a sister, Patricia Benoit; and a brother, James Dupin.
Funeral service will at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jimney officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Published in American Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Kenny was a nice guy. I am sorry for your loss and will keep the family in prayers.
Dorothy Worley
Friend
July 14, 2020
He was a very good and sweet man. He will be missed by many. RIP.
Patricia Porter
Friend
