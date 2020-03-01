|
|
Kenneth Wayne Grafton, age 81, of Sulphur, La passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was born Dec. 25, 1938 in Lillie, La.
Kenneth was a longtime resident of Sulphur. After graduating from Sulphur High School he proudly served in the US Army in the pre-Vietnam era. Upon returning, Kenneth received a Bachelor's degree from McNeese University in Engineering. Kenneth was a co-owner of RW Equipment in Westlake, La.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer Grafton Howell and husband, Kevin Glyn Howell, Deborah Lynn Grafton Webb and husband, Kenny, wife, Wanda Jones Grafton, grandchildren, Shawn D Breaux, George Grafton Webb, brother, Jimmy Grafton and wife, Mable, nephews, David Grafton and Robert Paul Grafton, nieces, Amanda Grafton Goad and Teresa Karen Grafton, cousins, Henry Michael Lunsford and Tommy Doyle Grafton, other special family members, James Grafton, Hailey, Jordan, Megan, Sarah and Ethan Goad.
Kenneth's interests included war history, exploration, differential equations, statistics, and was a gun enthusiast. His favorite reading topics included the Korean, Vietnam, World War II, Civil War, Exploration of the Artic Circle, differential equations, and statistics. Kenneth was definitely a gun enthusiast. His talents were diverse! Above all, he loved his family.
A private graveside service was held Feb. 26, 2020 in Shiloh Cemetery in Bernice, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020