Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171

Kenneth Wayne Grafton


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wayne Grafton Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Grafton, age 81, of Sulphur, La passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Kenneth was born Dec. 25, 1938 in Lillie, La.
Kenneth was a longtime resident of Sulphur. After graduating from Sulphur High School he proudly served in the US Army in the pre-Vietnam era. Upon returning, Kenneth received a Bachelor's degree from McNeese University in Engineering. Kenneth was a co-owner of RW Equipment in Westlake, La.
Survivors include his children, Jennifer Grafton Howell and husband, Kevin Glyn Howell, Deborah Lynn Grafton Webb and husband, Kenny, wife, Wanda Jones Grafton, grandchildren, Shawn D Breaux, George Grafton Webb, brother, Jimmy Grafton and wife, Mable, nephews, David Grafton and Robert Paul Grafton, nieces, Amanda Grafton Goad and Teresa Karen Grafton, cousins, Henry Michael Lunsford and Tommy Doyle Grafton, other special family members, James Grafton, Hailey, Jordan, Megan, Sarah and Ethan Goad.
Kenneth's interests included war history, exploration, differential equations, statistics, and was a gun enthusiast. His favorite reading topics included the Korean, Vietnam, World War II, Civil War, Exploration of the Artic Circle, differential equations, and statistics. Kenneth was definitely a gun enthusiast. His talents were diverse! Above all, he loved his family.
A private graveside service was held Feb. 26, 2020 in Shiloh Cemetery in Bernice, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -