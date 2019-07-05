Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Kenneth Verret
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Verret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne "Pappy" Verret


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wayne "Pappy" Verret Obituary
MOSS BLUFF - Kenneth Wayne "Pappy" Verret, 69, of Longville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in his residence surrounded by family.
Mr. Verret was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Lake Charles, where he was a graduate of LaGrange High School. In 1988 he moved from Lake Charles to Longville. Mr. Verret and his wife were previous owners of Pap's Gulf Station for 22 years, and he worked as a pipe liner for Trunkline Gas, retiring in 2017. He was an avid hunter his entire life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Sandi Verret of Longville; children, Gabriel Wayne Verret of Hathaway, Michelle Verret Deyoe of Tacoma, Wash., Sherri Lynn Verret of Houston, Richard Rodney Warner Jr. of Lake Charles and Dwight Joseph Warner of Longville; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Fusilier Verret and Claude Joseph "Pappy" Verret.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now