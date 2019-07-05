|
|
MOSS BLUFF - Kenneth Wayne "Pappy" Verret, 69, of Longville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in his residence surrounded by family.
Mr. Verret was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Lake Charles, where he was a graduate of LaGrange High School. In 1988 he moved from Lake Charles to Longville. Mr. Verret and his wife were previous owners of Pap's Gulf Station for 22 years, and he worked as a pipe liner for Trunkline Gas, retiring in 2017. He was an avid hunter his entire life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Sandi Verret of Longville; children, Gabriel Wayne Verret of Hathaway, Michelle Verret Deyoe of Tacoma, Wash., Sherri Lynn Verret of Houston, Richard Rodney Warner Jr. of Lake Charles and Dwight Joseph Warner of Longville; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Fusilier Verret and Claude Joseph "Pappy" Verret.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on July 5, 2019