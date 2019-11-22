|
|
Freed from the shackles of muscular dystrophy, Kenney David Deville walked through the Heavenly Gates on Nov. 19, 2019, greeted by his parents and his brother, Johnny Deville.
Kenney was born on Jan. 27, 1963, to Jesse and Marie Deville. Even though he was stricken with a neuromuscular disease, Kenny walked across the stage to receive his diploma when he graduated from Sulphur High School in 1981. He graduated from McNeese State university in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
Kenney never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting and spending time with friends and family. His neighbors looked forward to his daily rolls down the street when he would stop to talk about fishing and football.
Kenny enjoyed watching football, especially the Sulphur Tors, McNeese Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Even more than watchin, he loved to talk about his teams. He also watched his niece and nephews play softball and baseball and shared big stories of his baseball playing days. Kenny loved fishing and and always tried to persuade anyone to reveal their best fishing holes. He also enjoyed riding his 4 wheeler and horses.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Marie Deville; and a brother, John Deville.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, James Deville and wife Jeannie; sisters, Ruby Wilson and husband Stanley, Kathy Wilson and husband Buddy, Susan Fluitt and husband Trey; nephews, Jeff Deville, Danny Deville, Timmy Wilson and wife Karah, Hunter Fluitt, and Luke Fluitt; niece, Tina Brown and husband Chance; great-nephews, Connor Wilson, Carter Wilson and Jake Brown; best friend, John Ieyoub; godson, Anderson Ieyoub; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and will resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning until time of service at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. The Rev. Jaceson Johnson will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jeff Deville, Hunter Fluitt, Timmy Wilson, Chance Brown, John Ieyoub and Connor Wilson. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur, La.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Kenney's caregivers, Flo Zamora, Karley and Jeff Monceaux, for the wonderful love and care given to their brother.
Published in American Press on Nov. 22, 2019