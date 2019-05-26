Kent Alan George, 66, of Lake Charles, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence.

Kent was a native and life-long resident of Lake Charles. He was a 1972 graduate of Lake Charles High School, where he actively participated in track and football. Kent also was a Golden Glove Boxer and an extreme fan of LSU. He retired from Lyondell Basell in Westlake after more than 25 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.

Preceding Kent in death are his parents, Edward "Kibbie" and Dorothy Chaisson George and a sister, Phyllis McDonald Cormier. He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Tammy Rogers (Preston) of Lake Charles, Chad George (Kim) of Sulphur and Scott George of Lake Charles; Soulmate and companion of over 18 years, Vanessa Paschall; grandchildren, Lauren Bradbury (Shannon) of Lake Charles, Lindsay Firmin of Houma, Riley George of Sulphur, Bailey George of Sulphur, Cole Chapman of Lake Charles, Caiden Arnold of Sulphur and Abbigail George of Lake Charles; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Jamille Manino of Lake Charles, Barbara Leger (Harry) of Sulphur, Brian George of Sulphur, Wayne George of Lake Charles and Layne George of Tucson, Ariz.; beloved four-legged companion, Champ; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday May 27, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home and continue on from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m.at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, with the Rev. Dr. Mitzi George officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.