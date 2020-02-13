|
|
Kerry K. Langley, 44, of Westlake, La., went to meet her Lord and Savior on Feb. 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Kerry Kaleshia Langley was born on Dec. 21, 1975, in Lake Charles, La., to Hillery and Susie Langley. She was a native and lifelong resident of Westlake where she attended Westlake High School Class of 1994. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church where she was also a member of the A.C.T.S. Movement. She was formerly employed by the city of Westlake for 19 years and was the Mayor's Secretary during most of those years. Kerry was a loving and dedicated mother who had a loving soul and never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish her memories are her parents, Hillery and Susie Langley Jr. of Westlake, La.; son, Kahne Romero of Westlake, La.; brother, Ernie Langley and wife Kelly of Westlake, La.; sisters, Shannon Rutherford and husband Robin of Westlake, La., Bridget Comeaux and husband Kevin of Baytown, Texas; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins; godfather, Paul Cradure; and godmother, Pam Cradure.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at 8 a.m. till 9:45 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Funeral service will be on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake, La. The Rev. Mike Barras will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the Trust Fund of Kahne Romero.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2020