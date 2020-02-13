Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Westlake, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry Langley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry K Langley


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerry K Langley Obituary
Kerry K. Langley, 44, of Westlake, La., went to meet her Lord and Savior on Feb. 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Kerry Kaleshia Langley was born on Dec. 21, 1975, in Lake Charles, La., to Hillery and Susie Langley. She was a native and lifelong resident of Westlake where she attended Westlake High School Class of 1994. She was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church where she was also a member of the A.C.T.S. Movement. She was formerly employed by the city of Westlake for 19 years and was the Mayor's Secretary during most of those years. Kerry was a loving and dedicated mother who had a loving soul and never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish her memories are her parents, Hillery and Susie Langley Jr. of Westlake, La.; son, Kahne Romero of Westlake, La.; brother, Ernie Langley and wife Kelly of Westlake, La.; sisters, Shannon Rutherford and husband Robin of Westlake, La., Bridget Comeaux and husband Kevin of Baytown, Texas; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins; godfather, Paul Cradure; and godmother, Pam Cradure.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at 8 a.m. till 9:45 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Funeral service will be on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake, La. The Rev. Mike Barras will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the Trust Fund of Kahne Romero.
Published in American Press on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -