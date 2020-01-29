|
|
Kevin DeRay Blanchard was born Sept. 10, 1962, to Ray Blanchard and Earlie Mae (Silas) Blanchard in DeRidder, La.
Kevin was called to eternal rest on Jan. 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Earlie Mae Blanchard.
He leaves to cherish his memory three godchildren, Sean Washington, Dawn Robinson and Miya Joseph; his lifelong partner, Kattie Dobison; a host of maternal and paternal family and a wealth of friends.
Mr. Blanchard's visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in New Providence Baptist Church located, 307 Deshotel Ln., Lake Charles, LA 70615. His funeral service will follow immediately after visitation. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Jan. 29, 2020