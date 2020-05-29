Kevin Junior Roscoe, 50, departed this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a long and courageous fight against diabetes. He was born to Roosevelt Roscoe, Sr., and Jeanell Chavis Lewis on Nov. 1, 1969, in Lake Charles, La.

He leaves the gift of love, faith, patience and courage to his devoted son, Kevin Chavis; his fiancée, Myeisha Bryant and bonus son, Khamrynn Bryant; eight siblings, Dorsella Ronnie Thomas, Gracie Chavis, Tonya Michelle Roscoe, Michael Roscoe, Bobbie Roscoe, Cammy Roscoe-Quiller (Carl Quiller Jr.), Tammy Roscoe, all of Lake Charles, La., and Roosevelt Roscoe Jr . (Kim Roscoe) of Houston, Texas; two uncles, Alvin Chavis and Hebert Chavis of Lake Charles, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt Roscoe Sr. and Jeanell Chavis Lewis (Walter J. Lewis); grandparents, Grace Broussard Roberts and Alvin Chavis; his aunt, Helen Reliford; and niece, Crystal Smith.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 9 a.m. with a private funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Pastor Charles Wiggins will officiate. Burial service will be at Combre Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store