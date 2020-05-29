Kevin Junior Roscoe
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Junior Roscoe, 50, departed this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a long and courageous fight against diabetes. He was born to Roosevelt Roscoe, Sr., and Jeanell Chavis Lewis on Nov. 1, 1969, in Lake Charles, La.
He leaves the gift of love, faith, patience and courage to his devoted son, Kevin Chavis; his fiancée, Myeisha Bryant and bonus son, Khamrynn Bryant; eight siblings, Dorsella Ronnie Thomas, Gracie Chavis, Tonya Michelle Roscoe, Michael Roscoe, Bobbie Roscoe, Cammy Roscoe-Quiller (Carl Quiller Jr.), Tammy Roscoe, all of Lake Charles, La., and Roosevelt Roscoe Jr . (Kim Roscoe) of Houston, Texas; two uncles, Alvin Chavis and Hebert Chavis of Lake Charles, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt Roscoe Sr. and Jeanell Chavis Lewis (Walter J. Lewis); grandparents, Grace Broussard Roberts and Alvin Chavis; his aunt, Helen Reliford; and niece, Crystal Smith.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 9 a.m. with a private funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Pastor Charles Wiggins will officiate. Burial service will be at Combre Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved