Kevin Leon Allenbaugh
1963 - 2020
Kevin Leon Allenbaugh, 56, of Lake Charles, La., died at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, in a local hospital.
Born June 5, 1963 in Colusa, Calif., Kevin traveled the world for his father's military career. He was a 1981 graduate of Merced High School in Merced, Calif., and was a 1983 graduate of Arizona Industrial Institute. He moved to Lake Charles over 20 years ago. Kevin worked as a mechanic at the Don Shetler dealership, Harlow Lawnmower Shop and at Tommasi Supply. Most recently, he worked as the parts manager for Napa Auto Supply. Kevin was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. He enjoyed worked with his hands and was able to fix everything. Kevin gave back by donating his corneas so that someone else would be able to see the world through his eyes.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Edith Marcantel Post; fiancée, Michelle Guillory; one nephew, Eric James Friesen; numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maynard Leon Allenbaugh; and sister, Theresa Lynette Friesen.
His memorial service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Fred Reed will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ACTS of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 1301 Sampson Street, Westlake, LA 70669.

Published in American Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
5
Rosary
09:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUN
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
