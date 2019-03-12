Kevin Paul Trahan, 46, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1972, in Lake Charles to Gary M. and Marsha Trahan.

Kevin was a loving father of three who served his country honorably aboard the USS Pasadena as a Sonar Technician in the U.S. Navy. He ended his service as a war veteran in Desert Storm and was honorably discharged due to an injury. Kevin obtained his sailing certifications along with his two daughters and dreamed of circumnavigating the globe. They went on many adventures to teach his family what the world has to offer. His children were the light of his life and he yearned for their happiness. He would jump to peoples aid and was quick to make everyone laugh. His vast knowledge allowed him to construct many marvelous creations. Kevin enjoyed old music being played on classic receivers he restored. Kevin took pride in discoveries and restoring neglected objects. Of all things family was the top priority and he dedicated everything to them despite the troubles that befell him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Natalle Trahan, Vanessa Trahan and Cristhian Perez; parents, Gary M. and Marsha Trahan; and siblings, Matt Trahan and Jenny Canter (Chad); nephews and niece, Payton, Eliot and Lyla Canter and Rowan Trahan; grandparents, Joe and Rena Soileau; aunt, Cindy Lee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Trahan; paternal grandparents, James C. and Alice Trahan; maternal grandmother, Betty Couvillion; and uncle, James C. Trahan Jr.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Burial will follow the service in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. Published in American Press on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary