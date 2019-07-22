Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Kimberly Zimmerman Obituary
SULPHUR – Kimberly Zimmerman, 49, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in a local hospital.
She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. She had worked for Caterpillar for many years.
She leaves behind her husband, Paul Zimmerman; and her daughter, Brittney Burch and husband, John, all of Sulphur.
A Celebration of Kimberly's Life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Visitation is from 3 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on July 22, 2019
