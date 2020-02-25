Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Kirk Birdsong
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Kirk Carter Birdsong


1953 - 2020
Kirk Carter Birdsong Obituary
Kirk Carter Birdsong, 66, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at his home. Mr. Birdsong was born on Oct. 13, 1953, in Prince George's County, Md., to Marjorie and Charles Birdsong.
Kirk lived most of his life in Maryland, having moved to Lake Charles only a year ago to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Md., where he met the love of his life, Martha. They were married for 48 years. He retired from a career in banking in October 2018 and then moved to Lake Charles. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He served many years in the Rotary Club as Treasurer, and American Legion Post #60.
He will be remembered as the most loving, giving, caring man. He never spoke ill of anyone. He was a "jack of all trades," who was always ready to go anywhere. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, parades, his extensive movie collection, Elvis Presley, jello shots, cats, dogs, especially "Jackson Carter," and "Noah Ryan." Above all, he adored his family and cherished his time spent with each of them.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 48 years, Martha Cole Birdsong; daughter, Kristie Williamson (Cory) of Lake Charles; sons, Justin Guimbellot (Jennifer) of Westlake, and Joshua Guimbellot of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Kori, Caleb and Cameron Williamson, Austin, Kaylee, Mason and Jordan Guimbellot, and Brooklynn and Brylynn Duplichan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen Lee Rider; and his brother, Kent Birdsong.
His funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Reverend Steve James will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .
Published in American Press on Feb. 25, 2020
