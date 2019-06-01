Krista Kim Fong went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 30, 2019.

A native of Kinder; Krista graduated from Kinder High School as co-valedictorian in 1987. While in high school, Krista enjoyed dance and won the talent part of Miss Kinder contest. She was a cheerleader and won awards in tennis. During her teenager years Krista attended First Baptist Church of Kinder. After-school hours was spent working with her dad at Bennett's Pharmacy, which led to her pursuing a degree in pharmacy and graduating from the University of Louisiana at Monroe (formerly Northeast) in 1992. In college, she was a member of prep staff, Kappa Delta Sorority and a Pom-Pom dancer.

Krista practiced 24 years in the pharmacy industry working in pharmacy and management positions at several mail-order prescription houses, chain pharmacies, independent pharmacies, compounding pharmacies and finished at Davita Kidney Care Pharmacy, which employed 60 to 70 pharmacists filling prescriptions for kidney patients across Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston, Texas.

Survivors include her parents, Bennett and Gwynne Lormand Fong; three brothers, Terry (Suzanne) Fong of Lake Charles, Todd Fong of Dallas, Texas, and Troy Fong of Kinder; and two nieces, Stephany Fong and Meagan (Dallas) Hebert of Lake Charles, La.

Special thanks to her Aunt Sean and Uncle Rick Lefebvre. We also remember her special pets, Beau, Abbie and Max.

Funeral service will be held at Reed's Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, June 3, at 2 p.m. Brother Barrett Marcantel will officiate. Burial services will follow at the Kinder McRill Cemetery under the direction of Reed's Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Sunday, June 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue Monday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Thanks to Heart Hospice of Lake Charles and doctors and staff members at Memorial Hospital of Lake Charles for their special care.