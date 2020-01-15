Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff
Kristeen Denise Caswell

Kristeen Denise Caswell Obituary
Kristeen Denise Caswell, 55, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away at her residence on Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born in Sulphur, La., living in Moss Bluff, was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. She worked as an executive secretary for Magnolia Life for 10 years. She and her husband, Karll had a business which she worked in for 25 years from her home. She was a graduate of McNeese State University, her greatest accomplishment in life was her two sons, which she loved and adored.
She is survived by her husband, Karll Caswell of Moss Bluff; her sons, Cody Caswell and wife Sarah of Lake Charles, Blake Caswell and wife Sarah of Ragley, La.; her mother- and father-in-law, James and Shirley Caswell; a sister, Veronica Williams of Moss Bluff.
Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Jack Tillery officiating and visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cremation entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020
