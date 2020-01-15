|
Kristeen Denise Caswell, 55, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away at her residence on Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born in Sulphur, La., living in Moss Bluff, was a member of First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. She worked as an executive secretary for Magnolia Life for 10 years. She and her husband, Karll had a business which she worked in for 25 years from her home. She was a graduate of McNeese State University, her greatest accomplishment in life was her two sons, which she loved and adored.
She is survived by her husband, Karll Caswell of Moss Bluff; her sons, Cody Caswell and wife Sarah of Lake Charles, Blake Caswell and wife Sarah of Ragley, La.; her mother- and father-in-law, James and Shirley Caswell; a sister, Veronica Williams of Moss Bluff.
Her Life Celebration Service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Jack Tillery officiating and visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cremation entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020