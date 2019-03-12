A Mass of Christian burial for Kristen Marie Theunissen LaBauve of Iowa, La., will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings, La., on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Susil Fernando officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Kristen was born on April 12, 1988, to Bernan Theunissen, Jr. and Jamie Broussard Theunissen. She was called from this life into the arms of the angels on March 10, 2019. Kristen worked as an office assistant for Hart Eye Center. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Kristen loved sports, shopping, listening to music, boating, participating in fund raising activities, and she enjoyed art. Most of all Kristen loved the time she was able to spend with family and friends, especially family vacations and outings.

Kristen is survived by her parents, Bernan and Jamie Theunissen of Jennings, La.; her husband, Lawrence Ian LaBauve of Iowa, La.; her son, Miles LaBauve of Iowa, La.; her three brothers, Trevor Theunissen (Mary) of Austin, Texas, Tyler Theunissen of Baton Rouge, La., Hayden Theunissen of Jennings, La.; her sister, Allyson Chaudoir (Chris) of Lafayette, La.; her nieces and nephews, Henry, Julia, Carson, and Huxley.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: COLORSFORACAUSE.ORG or P.O. Box 2925, Sulphur, LA 70664

