Kyla Lenee Hidalgo, age 17, of Westlake, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Kyla was born November 12, 2002 in Tacoma, Wa.

Kyla was a student at Westlake High School going into her Senior year and was involved in Theater which she loved. She had a passion for archery, shooting, video games, arts and crafts, anime, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Kyla worked as a carhop for Sonic in Westlake. She knew how to perform sign language and something she enjoyed doing was singing the "Peanut Butter Jelly" song to annoy her sister Kharie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Frank Hidalgo and his wife Brandy of Vinton, La and mother, Catherine Hidalgo of Westlake; two sisters, Kharie Denea Hidalgo and Sayli Hidalgo both of Westlake; and maternal grandfather, James Corey of Tacoma, WA.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake beginning at 11:00am until time of service. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm in the funeral home. Deacon Fred Reed will Officiate at the services. Interment will be immediately following in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake.

