|
|
Dr. Kyle McFatter, 92, of Sulphur, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Huey was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Perkins, La.
Dr. Kyle graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1945. He proudly served in the Merchant Marines and the US Army. He earned a BS in Accounting, a Law Degree, and a Masters in Business Administration from LSU. He served as Department Head in the School of Business at McNeese, and also started the MBA Program. He also served on the Athletic Committee. Upon retiring in 1995, he was honored as a Professor Emeritus in the school of business. He was a member of the American and the Louisiana Bar Associations.
He was a longtime member at Maplewood First Baptist Church where he served on various committees, was a Sunday School Teacher and an Usher.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Thomas Dunn; parents, Daniel and Lenora McFatter; three brothers, Earl McFatter, Bill McFatter and Pat McFatter; and three sisters, Bonnie Smith, Trudy Williams and Betty Jo Whitehead.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Linker McFatter of Sulphur; sons, Daniel McFatter of Sulphur and John McFatter of DeQuincy; daughter, Genny Dunn and husband, Jerry of Carlyss; seven grandchildren, Ashley Boyette and husband, Phillip, Megan Austin, Tyler Austin, Ryan Dunn, Rhonda Dunn, Colin Dunn and Tayler Eads; a brother, Ed McFatter and wife, Jodie of Sulphur; sister, Dannie Marcantel and husband, Nathan of DeQuincy; sister-in-law, Sally Linker Lightfoot of Oklahoma; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Maplewood First Baptist Church in Sulphur. Rev. Jeremy Blocker will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss, La.
Published in American Press on Oct. 13, 2019