Home

POWERED BY

Services
Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home - Ruston
2300 West California Ave.
Ruston, LA 71270
318-255-4739
Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Townsend


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kyle Townsend Obituary
Barry Kyle Townsend, age 55, of Ruston, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Mr. Townsend was born Dec. 2, 1963, in Bastrop, La. He died in Ruston, June 8, 2019. Mr. Townsend graduated Lake Charles High School in 1982, Sowela Tech Institute. He was an Electrician. He was a lifelong diehard Saints Fan.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carroll and Pat Townsend. Mr. Townsend is survived by daughter, Sammantha Ann Townsend of Shreveport; grandchildren: Reginald J. Townsend and Samuel Kyle Townsend of Shreveport; brothers, Kelly Townsend of Ruston, and Kirk (Angela) Townsend of Farmerville; nephews, Levi and Logan Townsend of Farmerville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Institute or the .
Published in American Press on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home - Ruston
Download Now