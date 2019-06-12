|
|
Barry Kyle Townsend, age 55, of Ruston, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Mr. Townsend was born Dec. 2, 1963, in Bastrop, La. He died in Ruston, June 8, 2019. Mr. Townsend graduated Lake Charles High School in 1982, Sowela Tech Institute. He was an Electrician. He was a lifelong diehard Saints Fan.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carroll and Pat Townsend. Mr. Townsend is survived by daughter, Sammantha Ann Townsend of Shreveport; grandchildren: Reginald J. Townsend and Samuel Kyle Townsend of Shreveport; brothers, Kelly Townsend of Ruston, and Kirk (Angela) Townsend of Farmerville; nephews, Levi and Logan Townsend of Farmerville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Institute or the .
Published in American Press on June 12, 2019