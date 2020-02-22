Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Mimosa Pines Cemetery North

Kyrenn Blaine Rebardi

Kyrenn Blaine Rebardi Obituary
Kyrenn Blaine Rebardi, our little angel died at the age of six weeks. He was the love and joy of everyone around him and will be missed dearly.
Kyrenn is survived by his mother, Domanique Rebardi of Morgan City; and father, Sean Arabie of Lake Charles; grandmothers, Lila Jackson and Christy Phillips. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jessie Paul Rebardi; and aunt, Stephanie Gary.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 24, beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. A graveside burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Mimosa Pines Cemetery North under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your choice of children's charity in Kyrenn's name.
Published in American Press on Feb. 22, 2020
