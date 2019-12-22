|
|
Dr. Lalitha Swetharanyam passed away in San Jose, Cali. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She had lived in Lake Charles since 1969 and was a professor of Mathematics at McNeese State University for over 20 years. Dr. Lalitha and her husband Sweth, who was also a Faculty at McNeese, have been patrons of the McNeese State University Foundation and the Children's Museum of Southwest Louisiana in Lake Charles.
An extraordinarily bright individual but with an amazing gentle spirit she was very principled and took great care to treat everyone with respect. She loved everything about Lake Charles and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Lalitha was cremated in Sunnyvale, Cali. on Dec. 18th, 2019. Family may be contacted at 337-477-9566 and messages may be sent to [email protected].
Published in American Press on Dec. 22, 2019