Lalton "Larry" Arabie, 93, of Lake Charles, La., was reunited with the love of his life at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Arabie was born Dec. 29, 1925, in Welsh, La., and lived most of his life in Lake Charles. He retired as longshoreman for the Lake Charles Stevadores after thirty years of service. He was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and was a member of the Cajun French Music Association. Mr. Arabie enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and never met a stranger. He will always be remembered a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Arabie is survived by his daughter, Melinda Oliver and husband Don Jr. of Lake Charles; brother, Louis Arabie and wife Juanita of Gillis; sister, Betty Fontenot of Moss Bluff; grandchildren, Teddy Miller, Darrell Miller, Samantha Guidroz and husband Keith, Jason Miller and wife Crystal, Delton Boseley and wife Michelle, Cary Boseley, and Kayla Arabie and her companion, Tom Dinger; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved pup, Princess II.

He was preceded in death by his wife of forty years, Lillie Mae "Mae Mae" Arabie; parents, Marcel and Ursule Arabie; daughters, Rose Miller and Linda Duhon; and sisters, Naomi Spell, Aza Mae Lavergn, Evanna Lambert, and Nola Lasyone.

His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Welsh, La. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until the start of the service.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks for the care and compassion given by Dr. Karam and his nurse practitioner, Carrie, Dr. LeLeux, Dr. Greathouse, Logan, Megan, Jamie, Charlotte and Haley at Two Tower LCMH and Faren at Landmark, along with numerous others.