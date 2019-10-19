|
|
Lana Dinger Eakin, 69, of Grand Lake, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born to her parents, Henry and Joyce Dinger on Nov. 25, 1949, in Morgan City, La. She enjoyed jewelry making, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, playing Pokeno with her girlfriends and singing Karaoke.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William "Tommy" Eakin; her mother, Joyce Dinger of Lake Charles; one son, Billy Jay Eakin and wife SarahJane of Carlyss; two daughters, Daphne Marti and husband Brent of Lake Charles, Jillian McBride and husband Jason of Westlake; two brothers, Henry "J-Boy" Dinger Jr. and wife Sherry of Lake Charles, Eric Dinger and wife Claudette of Grand Lake; along with nine grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren Eakin, Lyndi, Landon and Lane Marti, Emily, Hannah, Olivia and Kate Marie McBride.
Lana was preceded in death by father, Henry Joseph Dinger Sr.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Monty Jones officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ethel Precht Foundation or the .
Published in American Press on Oct. 19, 2019