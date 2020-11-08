1/1
Lance Doxey
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waldon Lance Doxey, 57, of Lake Charles, La, passed away peacefully at 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at a relative's home.
Born July 2, 1963 in Cameron, La, Lance was a 1981 graduate of South Cameron High School and attended McNeese State University. He worked as the manager of Taylor Home Health and Rotech, where he retired in 2017. Lance was an avid LSU football fan will be remembered for his great sense of humor and as a jokester. He loved life and loved people, as he never met a stranger. He also enjoyed cooking and baking and will be missed dearly.
Lance is survived by his only child, Shelby Ashfield and husband Cameron of Lake Charles; parents, Waldon Lucien Doxey and Edna Morales Doxey; sisters, Tressa Hebert and husband Charles of Ragley, Jana Doxey and husband John of Lake Charles, and Milissa Martin of Lake Charles; grandson on-the-way, James "David" Ashfield; nephews and God children, Tyler Culpepper and Bret Hebert; nephews, Arlon Hebert and Garet Hebert; niece, Lakyn Culpepper; God-children, Summer McElwee and Ryan Domingue; great-nephews, Zachary, Kairon and Hunter Culpepper; great-niece, Emery Solari; his best friends, Truman Miller and Tammy McElwee; good friend that he loved like a brother, Rusty Martin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy and Matilda Sturlese Doxey and Henry and Catalina Reyes Morales.
His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. A private interment of his urn will be held at a later date in the Doxey Family Cemetery in Grand Chenier. A gathering of friends will be at the church on Monday from noon until the start of the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 7, 2020
No words can express how much he will be missed..Im so sorry for all the family....
Bernadette Miller Hudson
Friend
November 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family. So sorry for the loss. Lance is not suffering anymore.
Roland and Chery Roux
Family
November 7, 2020
Growing up down the road from my cousin was always an adventure. From the making of horror films, playing basketball, weight lifting, playing tennis and cruising around in his Trans am. So many memories. You will be missed. See you on the other side.
Carlos Frederick
Family
November 7, 2020
Very sorry for the loss of Lance, son, brother, father and friend. Keeping the family in my prayers.
Carolyn Shepherd
Carolyn Shepherd
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved