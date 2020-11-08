Waldon Lance Doxey, 57, of Lake Charles, La, passed away peacefully at 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at a relative's home.

Born July 2, 1963 in Cameron, La, Lance was a 1981 graduate of South Cameron High School and attended McNeese State University. He worked as the manager of Taylor Home Health and Rotech, where he retired in 2017. Lance was an avid LSU football fan will be remembered for his great sense of humor and as a jokester. He loved life and loved people, as he never met a stranger. He also enjoyed cooking and baking and will be missed dearly.

Lance is survived by his only child, Shelby Ashfield and husband Cameron of Lake Charles; parents, Waldon Lucien Doxey and Edna Morales Doxey; sisters, Tressa Hebert and husband Charles of Ragley, Jana Doxey and husband John of Lake Charles, and Milissa Martin of Lake Charles; grandson on-the-way, James "David" Ashfield; nephews and God children, Tyler Culpepper and Bret Hebert; nephews, Arlon Hebert and Garet Hebert; niece, Lakyn Culpepper; God-children, Summer McElwee and Ryan Domingue; great-nephews, Zachary, Kairon and Hunter Culpepper; great-niece, Emery Solari; his best friends, Truman Miller and Tammy McElwee; good friend that he loved like a brother, Rusty Martin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jimmy and Matilda Sturlese Doxey and Henry and Catalina Reyes Morales.

His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. A private interment of his urn will be held at a later date in the Doxey Family Cemetery in Grand Chenier. A gathering of friends will be at the church on Monday from noon until the start of the service.

