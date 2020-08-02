On Wednesday July 29, 2020 Lane Carlos Cox passed from this life to enter into eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Rose Louise Cox, parents Rev. & Mrs. E. L. Cox, brother, Levon (Helen) Cox, Sister, Mary Helen (Thomas) Perkins. He is survived by his Son Johnny Lane Cox of Sulphur, La, and Daughter Cathie (Jim) Lee of Pascagoula, Miss, Grand Son Charles (Samantha) Lee of Metairie, La, Granddaughter Amy (Tim) Blecher of Niangua, Mo, four Great grandsons; Mark, Dalton, Tanis, and Falon, and one Great Great Grand Daughter Isabella of Metairie, La, his Brother-in-Law Jack (Sandra) Ward of Ringgold, LA many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and neighbors. Bro. (Paw Paw) Cox was loved by many 'Special' grands.

Mr. Cox was a World War II veteran. He joined the Marines, and fought in the Pacific theater where he attained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. When he finished his stent in the Marines, he was discharged. After the war he joined the National Guard which was activated during the Korean War. There he trained soldiers in the Tank division at Fort Polk. He attained the rank of First Sergeant in the 77-3 Tank Battalion. He then moved to Sulphur where He worked for many years for W. R. Grace Chemical company as an operator. He was very active in his beloved First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur where he played his guitar for many years. He was a true friend to all ministers and especially his pastors. He was loved by Pastor Harland Morgan and the church family. We honor and thank every Pastor that blessed his life. Special thanks to Don and Sharon Guidry for all the special treats and pizzas for Maw Maw and Paw Paw Cox.

We would like to give a special "Thank You" to all the nurses on Second Floor of West Cal-Cam Hospital that took such great care of our Dad. Also special Thanks to Heart of Hospice nurses for going the extra mile to help us through this difficult time of losing our loved one during this pandemic. You were so good and helpful.

A Quote from Pastor James Swindle from Athens, Alabama, "This is graduation day for a faithful Child of God. He is able to stand before God, unashamed in his finest dress uniform and hear the Lord say, 'Mission Accomplished, you've earned your crown and medals my Son.'"

Private Funeral services honoring Mr. Cox will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home. Pastor Harlan Morgan will officiate. Private burial will follow at Mimosa Pines South.

