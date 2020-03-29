|
|
Private funeral service for Mr. Lane Wesley Owers, 57, will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings with Bro. Lindsey Burns officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Mr. Owers passed away March 25, 2020, at 1:25 p.m. in the Carpenter House in Lafayette, La.
Lane was born in Jennings, La., June 28, 1962, to Howard and Frances P. Owers. Lane graduated from West Monroe Christian Academy. He also studied finance for 3 years at NLU (ULM). Lane worked for Acadian Ambulance for over 20 years. To many, he was the "face" of Acadian Ambulance. Lane was a deputy sheriff with Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and a volunteer with the Jennings Fire Department.
Lane loved spending time with the ones he loved. From an early age, he was always so caring, considerate and protective of his family. On Sundays he could be found eating lunch with those closest to him, a tradition that has been held since he was a child. As he matured and began to serve the community, he went above and beyond his job to assist anyone that he came into contact with. In his free time, Lane enjoyed taking road trip vacations with his family, grilling in the backyard, and most of all going on family crabbing trips in Cameron. He could often be found in his favorite recliner relaxing with one or two of his furry companions. Over the past couple of years, he enjoyed taking selfies with his group of four legged friends that he loved so dearly. The calls that his family received daily were a constant reminder of his loving presence, that will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Sonja Royer Owers; his son, Christian Owers (Robin) of Bossier City; his daughter, Brianna Owers of Jennings; his parents, Howard and Frances Owers of Jennings; his sister, Lisa Owers of Jennings; and his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Pitts of Jennings.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, "Pawpaw" Lester Pitts Jr.; his paternal grandparents, "Papa" Eddis Owers and Willie Mae Owers.
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020