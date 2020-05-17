Laney Parker, 15, of Center, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Shreveport, La.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Center with Bro. Bobby Bressman officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Born Aug. 13, 2004, Laney is the daughter of Brad Parker and Erica Hooper Parker of Center. Currently a student at Center High School, she is actively involved in cheerleading, softball and the theatre department. Her hobbies include competition cheer and athletics; however, she never wants to do anything that would hinder her cheer competitions. Laney is a giggle box; she loves to laugh, especially at her parents. Everyone around her loves making TikTok videos, which make her laugh even more. You can often find Laney in the kitchen baking cakes and brownies. Above all, she loves being with her family and friends. She attends First Baptist Church in Center.
She is survived by her parents; sister, Lexi Parker of Lake Charles, La.; grandparents, Glenda Hooper of Lake Charles, La., and Joe and Cindy Welch of Center; great-grandparents, Tommy and Gracie Stockstill of Center, and Joy Hooper of Lake Charles, La.; many extended family members; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her cousin, Blake Smith; great uncle, T.J. Stockstill; grandfather, Curtis Hooper; great-grandfathers, George Hooper and Vernon Willis; great-grandmother, Ann Willis.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Hughes, Steven Hennigan, Jason Williford, Landon Vidrine, Will Lawson, Rick Kirkley and Daniel Atchison. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Hart, Brian Butler, Corey Causey and Blake Butler.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in American Press on May 17, 2020.