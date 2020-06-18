Bud Viator, 81, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on Feb. 1, 1939, in Hackberry, La., to Octar and Edith Hebert Viator. After graduating from Sulphur High School in 1957, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and traveled the world, with the fondest memories of Lourdes, France, in particular. He returned to Lake Charles, Louisiana where he met and married his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Maxey Viator.

Bud was a kind spirited and generous man who never met a stranger. He was known for his support of the local community. These qualities benefited him with many interesting domestic and global business relationships and friendships. His work, family, and friends were his passion in life, along with being an avid sportsman who excelled in campfire stories. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his daughters, Anna Catherine Viator, Joël Redd (Matt), both of Lake Charles, and Amanda Viator of Arizona; one granddaughter, Rachel Anne Redd; sisters, Lois Bachelor of Lake Charles, and Jean Viator (James Napier) of Indianapolis, Ind.; and one brother, Terry Viator (Paula) of Lake Charles. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and sister, Sherry Viator Allen.

The family wishes to thank all the nurses, doctors, healthcare specialists and caregivers throughout the years too vast to list, but not forgotten. A special thank you for exceptional care to Dr. Abu Shamat, Dr. John Winterton, and Mary Ceasar. The family also extends gratitude, and wishes to acknowledge Bud's nephew, David Decker, for the selfless act of being a living kidney donor and giving the gift of extended life to Bud.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles. Msgr. Harry Greig will officiate. A private family burial at Graceland Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles will follow. Bud will be laid to rest in a pine wood traditional coffin built at Saint Joseph Abbey in Saint Benedict, La. Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Pallbearers will be, Chris Baggett, James Davis, David Decker, John Dominique, Michael Dominique, Rob King, Patrick Tadlock, and Bart Yakupzack, along with scripture readers, Jay Bice and Andrew Vanchiere.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be made in Mr. Viator's memory to local churches, charities and foundations of preference.

