Larkin "Banger" Dewayne passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles. He was born on Oct. 8, 1982 in Lake Charles, but was raised on the front porches between Willie Hyatt Road and McMahon Loop. He was taught to hog hunt on the river bottom with his dad, uncles, and cousins. Every year they got together to camp and enjoy the sand bars of the Sabine. He often rode fourwheelers, and one time he even backed over a hornets' nest and left his sister to fight 'em alone while he went for help. Banger was always smiling and would help anyone who just seemed like they could use a hand.
Larkin was nicknamed "Banger" when he was young because he was always beating and banging on stuff like he was just ready and roarin' to fight. He won the hearts and the respect from his whole community as he did just that, and fought a battle none of us could ever understand. Banger had a temper like a wild fire, but he also had a heart of gold. Anyone that knew him, will remember the many times of laughter, courage, and maybe even a night around a bonfire while he listened to "Linda on my Mind".
He's resting in Heaven with some of his favorite people, including his father, Larkin (Eugene) Hyatt; and sister, Carissa Hyatt. Together, they're keeping watch over the ones they left behind to carry on their memories. He is survived by his mother, Dora Hyatt; sister, Katie Seaux; nieces, Maci, Maddi, and Violet; along with his nephews, Noah and Cameron, all of Starks.
Visitation for Banger will be at Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Following the visitation, there will be a procession to Hyatt Cemetery for a Gravesite Celebration of Life and to lay him to rest with his family at Hyatt Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Feb. 23, 2020