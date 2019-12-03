|
Larry Blake Hensley, 61, died Nov. 26, 2019, in his home in Katy, Texas.
Larry was born in Lake Charles, La., on March 31, 1958. He was preceded in death by his father, James Dewey Hensley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary Jane Hensley; brother, Craig Hensley and wife Donna; sisters, Nancy Davison and Linda Rainwater; four nephews and three nieces; three great-nephews and one great-niece.
Larry graduated from Lake Charles High in 1976. While in high school he was chosen to attend Boys State. He graduated from McNeese State University in 1980 with a Business Administration degree. Soon after graduation he began employment with Amoco, now British Petroleum. Larry was awarded the honor of Outstanding Young Men of America in 1983. Larry remained faithfully employed with British Petroleum, retiring in August of 2016.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to the East Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund at 5400 Hwy 397, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2019