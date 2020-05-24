Larry Dean Henagan Sr.
1943 - 2020
Larry Dean Henagan, Sr, 76, a resident of Moss Bluff, LA, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Larry was born May 27, 1943, in DeRidder, La. He was a graduate of DeRidder High School and received his bachelor's degree in accounting from McNeese State University. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He lived in Houston, Texas from 1968-1982, where he practiced accounting and owned several rental stores and multiple other businesses. While living there, he was very active in Irvington Pentecostal Church. He moved to Moss Bluff, LA in 1982 to open his CPA practice and expand his rental store operations, opening Grand Rental and Party Plus. A large part of his CPA practice and a passion of his was consulting with pastors and their churches on financial decisions. He became involved in his community by serving on the Moss Bluff Economic Development Board and the Board of Gravity Drainage District 8. He was also instrumental in forming the Moss Bluff Merchants' Association. He has been a faithful member of Apostolic Temple for many years.
His hobbies included reading, collecting antique books, traveling, photography, and spending time with his family-especially the summer vacations with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, positive attitude, smile, ready laugh, and a willingness to share his wide range of professional knowledge and expertise with anyone at anytime.
Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bettie Hillman Henagan; son, Dean Henagan and wife Susan of Lake Charles, La; daughter, Tami Mendoza and husband Tommy of Moss Bluff, La; brother, Raymond Henagan and wife Connie of Hockley, Texas; and grandchildren, Laurel Henagan, Victoria Ellis and husband Logan, Valerie Mendoza, Garrett Mendoza, Tyler Scalisi, and Rebecca Scalisi; and great granddaughter, Everleigh Baysinger; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy and Madella LeJeune Henagan.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm on Monday, May 25, at Apostolic Temple, 2711 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA, with the funeral service to follow at 10 am on Tuesday, May 26. Pastor R. D. Treece will officiate. Burial will follow at Ritchie Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
The funeral service may be viewed live at YouTube.com/c/ApostolicTempleLC

Published in American Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Apostolic Temple
MAY
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Apostolic Temple
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Charles Green
Friend
May 23, 2020
Larry, was a gentle giant of a man!! We were blessed & honored to know him! So thankful we will see him again!! Prayers for this very special family, we love you all!!
Dodd & Gwen Carpenter
Friend
May 23, 2020
So sorry for your lost. We sending prayers and blessings to the family. Ruby, Adrienne, and Eileen Henagan. The Howard Henagan Jr. family.
Ruby Henagan
May 23, 2020
Larry was such a friend to us and to our church. He helped us to set up our books so that we would be 100% compliant with the government guidelines. He was always available to answer any question and with his wealth of knowledge usually always had the correct answer. What a Christian! We will miss him. Praying for his sweet wife and children as I know they will miss him greatly.
David and Sandra Myer
May 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vance Gardner
Friend
