Larry Dean Kelley, 76, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Kelley was born on March 29, 1943, in Sadieville, Ky., to Thelma and Raymond Kelley.
Larry grew up in Kentucky and Ohio. He joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17. He served honorably before and during the Vietnam conflict. He met the love of his life, Mary while stationed at Chennault Air Base in Lake Charles. He loved flying. He flew transport charters, cropdusters, and anything with wings. He was a flight instructor as well. He also enjoyed skydiving, golf, camping, woodworking, gardening, cooking and entertaining. He was an outstanding cook, and exceptionally talented carpenter, and an avid football fan.
Larry will be remembered as a loving, giving man who deeply loved his family. He was self-determined, strong-willed, and independent. He was an adventurous daredevil who loved the outdoors. He also loved to travel, taking the family on many road trips across the United States. Above all, he adored his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Carol Schweitzer of Tomball, Texas; his son, Michael Kelley of Sulphur, La.; his grandchildren, Nick Nazar (Emily) of Baton Rouge, and Josh Nazar (Shelli) of Tomball, Texas; his great-grandchildren, Luke and Abigail.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Louise Kelley; his parents; his brothers, Bill and Glen Kelley; his son-in-law, Rick Schweitzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Feb. 20, 2020