Services Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337) 439-2446 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:30 PM Houston River Baptist Church Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Houston River Baptist Church Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Houston River Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Larry King Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Gordon King Sr

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Larry Gordon King Sr. was born on Jan. 23, 1934, in Westlake, La. Surrounded by loving family, he bid a peaceful farewell as he was called home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019, after battling a lengthy illness. He was a loyal and faithful member of Houston River Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katie King; his siblings, Vera Koonce, Ed, Chester (Ched), Lester (Tubby), Dean, Harold (Teko), and Robert King, and Viv Morgan; his first wife and mother of his children, Shirley L. King; his second wife, Myrtle M. King; and a grandson, Lance Daniel King. He was the last remaining survivor of George and Katie King.

Larry met and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley L. King, on June 26, 1954. He is survived by their four children, Gordon (Katherine) King, Gary (Rhonda) King, Glyn (Sharon) King, Debora (Gary) Coppels. Shirley passed away in 1981.

He later married Myrtle Abdalla in 1984. He is survived by her children, Julie (Harry) Henry and Cathy (Ross) Trahan. Myrtle passed away in 2008.

"PawPaw King" is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Lauren King, Abby Bourgeois, Katie Welch, Cody King, Clayton King, Christopher King, Derrek King, Leslie Hinch, Carli Coppels, Garrett Coppels, Lerin Freyou, Landon Henry, Shayna Istre and Colton Trahan; along with 18 great-grandchildren with 3 more expected soon.

Larry was a graduate of Sulphur High School, Class of 1953. Immediately following graduation he served in the Louisiana National Guard for 8 years. He retired from Cit-Con after working 34 years, most of which was at the Duo-Sol Unit and retired as a Shift Supervisor.

Larry loved to deer hunt at Possum Bayou Hunting Camp, follow his quail dogs, white perch fishing off his wharf at Bundick's Lake. His greatest joys were to cook, play dominoes, and spend time with his family and friends around the coffee table. For many years, he was very active in coaching Ward Four Recreation sports - including football, basketball and baseball - where many young athletes grew to love and respect him. Beyond his coaching years, he was an avid sports spectator - watching countless kids on their "field of dreams," as not only their cheerleader, but also their very own "PawPaw King." He was an accomplished gardener who loved to share his bountiful harvest with others - He Never Met a Stranger! Larry will be greatly missed by his friends of over 75 years, "Houston River Buddies," Harry Montgomery, Bill Managan and Bob Loomis.

There was absolutely nothing more important to him than family and friends, and he spent his lifetime building that legacy. While he will be painfully missed, his memory and legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know and love Larry.

A Celebration of Larry's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Houston River Baptist Church. The Rev. Lonnie Gothrup will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery of Carlyss, under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held in the church 3 - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and resume Thursday at 12:30 until time of service. Published in American Press on June 5, 2019