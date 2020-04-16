|
|
Larry Hutton, 77, passed away on April 14, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Larry was a great dancer. He enjoyed golf, fishing and watching westerns. His favorite baseball team was the St. Louis Cardinals. Larry was retired from Austin Construction. He served our country in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS English during the Cuban Crisis.
Larry is survived by his loving spouse of 20 years, Judy St. Dizier of Sulphur; two daughters; his stepchildren, Mike St. Dizier and wife May, Steven St. Dizier, Shellie Guidry and husband Abel and Stephanie Papania and husband Jeff; 13 grandchildren; and six siblings, Dean Hutton, John Hutton, Wanda Stickler, Ila Hoots, Barbara Gerard and Betty Kesterson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons; and 10 siblings.
A private burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bigwood Cemetery in Edgerly, La., under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care of Larry.
Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2020