Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry James Vincent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry James Vincent Obituary
SULPHUR - Larry James Vincent, 78, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in a local care center.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Larry was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post #179, the Sulphur Masonic Lodge, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, and was heavily involved in the Boy Scouts of America, having achieved Eagle Scout.
Survivors include his children, Larry Vincent Jr. of Huntsville, Texas, Michael Vincent and wife, Cindy of Sulphur, Trey LeBon and wife, Kayla of Moss Bluff, DeeDee Gautreaux and husband, Jeremy of Sulphur, and Logan Vincent of Sulphur; his brother, Buford Vincent and wife, Doris of Baytown, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Vincent.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary service at 6 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now