SULPHUR - Larry James Vincent, 78, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in a local care center.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Larry was a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post #179, the Sulphur Masonic Lodge, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, and was heavily involved in the Boy Scouts of America, having achieved Eagle Scout.
Survivors include his children, Larry Vincent Jr. of Huntsville, Texas, Michael Vincent and wife, Cindy of Sulphur, Trey LeBon and wife, Kayla of Moss Bluff, DeeDee Gautreaux and husband, Jeremy of Sulphur, and Logan Vincent of Sulphur; his brother, Buford Vincent and wife, Doris of Baytown, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Vincent.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary service at 6 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 27, 2019