Larry Jay Ardoin, 62, of Jennings, La., passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Larry was born Jan. 4, 1957 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Larry lived most of his life in Jennings and graduated from Jennings High School. He was a truck driver for many years. Larry enjoyed working the audio and video at the First Baptist Church in Welsh. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Ardoin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Ida Cormier Ardoin of Jennings; five uncles, Percy Ardoin and wife, Lucy of Iowa, Wilford Cormier of Beaumont, Texas, Melvin Cormier and Burley Cormier, both of Jennings, and Curley Cormier of Lake Charles; and several cousins and friends whom he loved and enjoyed visiting with.

Cremation was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. A memorial service will be held at a later date