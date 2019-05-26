Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ardoin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Jay Ardoin


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Jay Ardoin Obituary
Larry Jay Ardoin, 62, of Jennings, La., passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Larry was born Jan. 4, 1957 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Larry lived most of his life in Jennings and graduated from Jennings High School. He was a truck driver for many years. Larry enjoyed working the audio and video at the First Baptist Church in Welsh. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Ardoin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Ida Cormier Ardoin of Jennings; five uncles, Percy Ardoin and wife, Lucy of Iowa, Wilford Cormier of Beaumont, Texas, Melvin Cormier and Burley Cormier, both of Jennings, and Curley Cormier of Lake Charles; and several cousins and friends whom he loved and enjoyed visiting with.
Cremation was entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. A memorial service will be held at a later date
Published in American Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now