Visitation for Larry Jimmy "King Laraex" Randle, 32, will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. with his funeral following at 11 a.m. at Redemption Tabernacle Church. Burial will be in Perkins Cemtery. Larry departed this life Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Lake Charles.

