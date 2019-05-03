Larry Joseph Edwards passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born to the union of Walter Edwards Sr. and Elouise Hill Edwards on Oct. 2, 1946, in Lake Charles, La.

Larry was a graduate of W.O. Boston High School Class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Army Active Duty for three years. He also served 3 years in the Army Reserve. He worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board and retired after 20 years. He was currently a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Reserve deputy with 14 years of service. He was a faithful member of the New Sunlight Baptist Church. He was baptized at an early age by the late Rev. V.E. Washington. He was a member of the Transportation Ministry. He enjoyed striking up a conversation with anyone. If you met him once he left a lasting impression and you probably left him laughing, chuckling or smiling. His favorite pastimes were fishing, attending rodeos, local high school and college football games; hosting family gatherings, and spending time with family and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Charles Edwards; three brothers, Wayne Edwards, Shedrick Edwards, and Jimmy Edwards; one great-nephew, Jaylen Dorsey, which he called "Poncho."

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the New Sunlight Baptist Church, 515 V. E. Washington St., Lake Charles, La. Pastor A. L. Williams II will officiate. Interment will follow at the Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel. Published in American Press on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary