Larry Lee Miller, 87, of Lake Charles, passed away Monday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Larry retired from Citgo Pipeline after 36 years, where he was employed as a Regional Administrative Supervisor; he also retired as a case worker from St. Vincent DePaul after 35 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Larry was a musician for 69 years, playing the steel guitar for the Sundown Playboys. He was a member of the Cajun French Music Association and he was inducted into the Cajun Music Hall of Fame.
Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Randall Miller and wife Danielle of Sulphur, Timmy Miller and wife Tina of San Antonio, and Scott Miller and wife Joy of DeQuincy; six grandchildren, Aaron Fruge and wife Mamye, Derek Fruge, Josh Miller, Nicolas Miller and wife Danielle, Aundrea Miller Nicola and husband Angelo, and Holly Miller; five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jackson, Hayden, Colson and Adalyn; son-in-law, Richard Wayne Fruge of Savannah, Ga.; and brother, Remy Miller and wife Julie of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marceline LaPoint Miller; daughter, Janet Miller Fruge; and two sisters, Eloise Brewer and Barbara Colelli.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 6, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Amedisys Hospice.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020