Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church
Hackberry, LA
Larry Lee Simon Obituary
Larry Lee Simon was born on Oct. 15, 1946, in Hackberry, La., to Rogers and Magdaline Simon. He passed away on June 10, in Lake Charles, La.
He was married to Grace "Tookie" Simon on June 18, 1966. Larry was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked in the construction and oilfield industry until his retirement at age 62. After retirement, he enjoyed commercial crabbing and fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Grace "Tookie" Simon of Hackberry; his children, Rodney Simon and wife Julia of Spurger, Texas, and Destiny Simon of Hackberry; two brothers, Jimmy Simon and wife Cathy of Spring, Texas, and Bryant Simon and wife Kathleen of Hackberry; four grandchildren, Nathan Berwick, Colyn Walding, Coltyn Simon, and Rilyn Simon; and two great-grandchildren, Addelynn Berwick and Devon Lee Seay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rogers and Magdaline Simon; his daughter, Christine Mae Simon; a brother, Kenneth Simon; and a grandson, Devon Kenneth Simon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, in St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Hackberry. The Rev. Arvind Minz, HGN will officiate. Burial will be in Hackberry Cemetery under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held in the church from 4-9 p.m. Thursday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
Published in American Press on June 12, 2019
