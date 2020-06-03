Larry Leon Overton
1943 - 2020
Larry Leon Overton, formerly of DeQuincy, La., was born Oct. 27, 1943, in Ada, Okla., and passed away June 1, 2020, at his residence in Orange, Texas, at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stanley Overton; sons, Kurt Overton of Galveston, Texas, Karl Overton and wife Jeniffer of DeQuincy; and stepson, Elton Clark of DeQuincy; three grandchildren, Kara Vincent and husband Garrett of DeQuincy, Kade Overton and wife Lauren of DeQuincy. and Kyra Leighanne Clark of Orange, Texas; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Susie Overton Burns of Shreveport, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Leon Overton and Beatrice Golightly Overton.
The family will receive friends 9 – 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La., and the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riley Smith Memorial Park, DeQuincy, La.

Published in American Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Riley Smith Funeral Home - DeQuincy
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riley Smith Funeral Home - DeQuincy
