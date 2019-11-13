Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA
Larry Phil Harris Obituary
Larry Phil Harris, 73, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019. Larry liked to fish, read, watch TV and take naps. Larry previously worked for the Sulphur Police Department and was a retired deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Lorraine Harris of Lumberton, Texas; his children, Samantha Harris, Curtis Harris, Toni K. Harris, Sean Harris, Justin Martindale and Amanda Whitstine; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 13, 2019
