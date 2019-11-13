|
Larry Phil Harris, 73, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019. Larry liked to fish, read, watch TV and take naps. Larry previously worked for the Sulphur Police Department and was a retired deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Lorraine Harris of Lumberton, Texas; his children, Samantha Harris, Curtis Harris, Toni K. Harris, Sean Harris, Justin Martindale and Amanda Whitstine; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 13, 2019