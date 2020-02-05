|
Larry Warren Enlow, 79, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in a local care facility.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1940, to Jeannette and Ferris Enlow in Iuka, Miss. He was a graduate of Iuka High School and The University of Southern Mississippi. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing golf and coaching baseball. He was Executive Director of the Boy Scouts of America in Lake Charles for many years. He was a faithful member and deacon of Stevendale Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving, giving man who gave his time, talent and treasure to many organizations. Most of all he adored his children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his former wife, Sue Enlow of Lake Charles, La.; his daughter, Donna Enlow LeJeune (Joseph) of Sulphur, La.; his son, Barry Thomas Enlow (Traci) of Sorrento, La.; his brothers, Earldene Enlow of Mayfield, Ky., Travis Enlow of Raymond, Miss., Bobby Enlow and Gregory Enlow, both of Iuka, Miss.; grandchildren, Amberly Leger, Colin Romero, Skylar Enlow, Blayne Enlow and Sydney Stuart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Tommy Enlow.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. David Barron will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2020