|
|
Larry Wendell Davis, MD, FACOG, of Signal Mountain, Tenn., passed away in his home on Nov. 26, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, three sons and other close family members as he entered the presence of the Lord. Dr. Davis believed in Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and was a member of Signal Crest United Methodist Church. He loved his Interpreters Sunday School Class and he was loved by all Signal Crest members as he was a greeter most Sunday mornings.
Dr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie Yates Davis and O.W. Davis; his brother, James P. Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Bratcher Davis; his brother, Robert Charles Davis; three sons, Jefferson Davis, John Davis, Jason (Gretchen) Davis; grandchildren, Bradley Paul and Lindy Faith Davis all of Chattanooga, Tenn. He is also survived by a niece and nephew, Julie Gibbons and James Davis.
At the age of three, Dr. Davis moved to Sulphur, La. In 1966, he graduated from Louisiana State University Medical School in New Orleans…GEAUX TIGERS! He began his internship and residency at the University of TN School of Medicine at Baroness Erlanger Hospital. It is here he met the love of his life, Joan Bratcher.
They married in 1967. Dr. Davis was a major in the USAF-1970-1972. In 1973 he completed his OB/GYN Oncology fellowship in Jackson, Miss., and began private practice in Lake Charles, La. In 1980, Dr. Davis and his young family returned to Chattanooga and he began private practice in Gynecology/Oncology. Dr. Davis helped in the development of the first Hospice of Chattanooga and was the Medical Director in 1981. In 1985 he, along with 16 other physicians and 15 nurses opened a free medical clinic at Signal Crest United Methodist Church. Dr. Davis was Chief of the Gynecology Department at Memorial Hospital for six years and in 1994 served as the Chief of Staff at Memorial Hospital.
In 1999, Dr. Davis retired from practicing medicine due to a neurological disability. After retirement he enjoyed keeping in touch with his long-time friends and "family" from LSU. He also held a very special place in his heart and memories for his staff and patients that he cared for over the years. He spent his leisure time enjoying golf, gardening, hunting and fishing with his close friends of many years.
In 2003 his first grandchild was born and then a second grandchild in 2005. He was very proud of his three sons, daughter-in-law and his grandchildren. Each one brought unique and special pleasure to his life. He certainly brought joy and pleasure to all of our lives.
The funeral service will be held at Signal Crest United Methodist Church this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. Visitation will follow the service in the Crest Center.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Orange Grove Center, 615 Derby Street 37404, Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Drive, 37416.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com 423-877-3524.
Published in American Press on Nov. 29, 2019