LaThresa Yvonne Joubert, 26, was born Nov. 5, 1993, in DeRidder, La., to Jarvis Joubert and Theresa Lynn Miller Joubert. A native of Louisiana, she resided in DeRidder, where she was a graduate of DeRidder High School. She later attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and then joined the U.S. Army. LaThresa held various jobs, one being a military police for the Louisiana National Guard. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Aaliyah LaShae' Guillory Joubert; parents, Theresa Lynn Joubert and Jarvis (Jeannie) Joubert, Sr.; grandmother, Lorraine Freeman Joubert; two brothers, Jarvis Joseph Joubert Jr., Travis LeRoy Joubert; one sister, Adrena Adams and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Louise Yvonne Lee and grandfather Theodies Miller Jr., and grandfather James Joubert. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Funeral service will commence at 10 a.m. at DeRidder High School, 723 Oneal Street in DeRidder, La., in the Auditorium. Pastor Elmore Garner will officiate. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, St. Mary & N Henderson in Elton, La., followed by the repass (1 p.m. - 3 p.m.) at St. Paul Catholic Church Hall, 1100 St. Mary Street in Elton, La. For anyone wishing to send flowers, etc. send to James Funeral Home, 1724 Opelousas St., Lake Charles, LA 70601, no later than Friday before 4 p.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019