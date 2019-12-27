Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
DeRidder High School
723 Oneal Street
DeRidder, LA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church Hall
1100 St. Mary Street
Elton, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaThresa Joubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaThresa Yvonne Joubert


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaThresa Yvonne Joubert Obituary
LaThresa Yvonne Joubert, 26, was born Nov. 5, 1993, in DeRidder, La., to Jarvis Joubert and Theresa Lynn Miller Joubert. A native of Louisiana, she resided in DeRidder, where she was a graduate of DeRidder High School. She later attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and then joined the U.S. Army. LaThresa held various jobs, one being a military police for the Louisiana National Guard. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Aaliyah LaShae' Guillory Joubert; parents, Theresa Lynn Joubert and Jarvis (Jeannie) Joubert, Sr.; grandmother, Lorraine Freeman Joubert; two brothers, Jarvis Joseph Joubert Jr., Travis LeRoy Joubert; one sister, Adrena Adams and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Louise Yvonne Lee and grandfather Theodies Miller Jr., and grandfather James Joubert. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Funeral service will commence at 10 a.m. at DeRidder High School, 723 Oneal Street in DeRidder, La., in the Auditorium. Pastor Elmore Garner will officiate. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, St. Mary & N Henderson in Elton, La., followed by the repass (1 p.m. - 3 p.m.) at St. Paul Catholic Church Hall, 1100 St. Mary Street in Elton, La. For anyone wishing to send flowers, etc. send to James Funeral Home, 1724 Opelousas St., Lake Charles, LA 70601, no later than Friday before 4 p.m.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaThresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -