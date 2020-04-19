|
Laura Ann Thomason, 43, a resident of Sulphur, La passed peacefully from this life onto the next on April 17, 2020.
Laura is preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Wildberger Thomason.
Laura leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Shawn Austin Haig and Brennan Jay Hebert; her sisters Tonia Thomason Kirk (Martin), Wendy Thomason, and Shelley Thomason Leleux (Ben); her father Robert Thomason; nieces and nephews Cody Atherton, Karie Thomason Hunter, Rylee Nicole Leleux; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Services were held privately for the family at Lakeside Funeral Home in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020