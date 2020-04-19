|
Laura Elizabeth Thibodeaux, of Sulphur, 92, passed peacefully on April 13, with her daughter Gizelle at her side. She was preceded in death by her daughter Leah Maureen Thibodeaux and husband Isaac (Ike) Emile Thibodeaux.
She is survived by her three children, Laura Gizelle Boggus of Ft. Worth, Texas, Murray Mark Thibodeaux of Tulsa, Okla., Wendell Ike Thibodeaux of Carlyss; and three grandchildren, Kristen Boggus of Arlington, Texas, Taylor and Mason Thibodeaux of Sulphur; and great-grandson, Ryan Oquain of Sulphur.
Laura was born in Bellwood, La., to James C Murray and Mary Alice Self/Murray in 1928. After graduating Northwestern State University with a music degree Laura taught voice and piano in Southwest LA schools. Shortly after starting her teaching career Laura meet Ike, a Chemical Engineer and Professional Big Band Trumpet Player. They married and settled in Sulphur. Laura opened Laura's Bridal and Fashions and touched the lives of thousands in SW Louisiana. For over 50 years Laura helped countless women and couples with Sportswear, Formal Wear, Bridal Gowns, Tuxedos, Wedding Planning and even some Matchmaking. Laura was very active in the community, politics, and Rotary International. As part of "The Greatest Generation" Laura personified the love, generosity, and self sacrifice that makes America great. Due to the Coronavirus, memorial services will be held at a later date so we may gather to celebrate Laura's life.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020