GUEYDAN – Laura "Dell" Hebert Sarvaunt, a long-time resident of Gueydan, died Saturday, August 3, at her residence in Westlake, LA. Born in 1937 in Gueydan, Laura Dell was a 1955 graduate of Gueydan High School, and a 1970 graduate of the Gulf Area Educational-Technical School of Nursing. She cared for the sick and elderly in the Gueydan and Kaplan areas for almost 40 years. She was known for her compassionate care and gentle spirit, touching the lives of countless families in her community. Laura Dell was a devoted friend to many, and family was very important to her. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Laura is survived by daughter, Phyllis (Mark) Hess; grandchildren, Ryan (Kallie) Hess and Lance (John Louis) Hess; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Kay Hess; sister, Theresa Couvillon; brother, Nathan (Bernia) Hebert; sister-in-law, Mary Hebert; and numerous other family and friends.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Emile and Emilie Hebert; son, David Allen Sarvaunt; sisters, Bertha H. Broussard, Bernice H. Mouton, and Elizabeth Hebert; and brothers, Remie "Beco" Hebert, Joseph "Toby" Hebert, and Lindsey "Sonny" Hebert.
Funeral Services for Laura "Dell" Hebert Sarvaunt, 82 of Westlake, La. will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Gueydan on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Father Corey Campeaux officiating. A gathering of family and friends, at the request of the family, will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 a.m. until her service time at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan.
Laura's family will be honoring her final wishes to be cremated.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice, particularly Anne Marie Barry, Samantha Ned, and Crystal Davis.
Published in American Press on Aug. 5, 2019