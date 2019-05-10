Laura Johnwell, 55, departed this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Feb. 28, 1964, to Rapheal Johnwell and Lois Johnwell in Lafayette, La. She attended Marion High School. She loved listening to music, being outdoors, playing with her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed the simplicity of life. She was always curious about families and their well-being.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Rapheal and Lois Johnwell; her siblings, Ricky Johnwell (Tammy) of Lake Charles, La., Loretta Sampy of Crowley, La., Billy Johnwell of Baton Rouge, La., Scott Johnwell (Elizabeth) of Lake Charles, La., Joanne Johnwell of Lake Charles, La., Michelle Cormier (Jason) of Lake Charles, La.; her nieces and nephews, Shontel, Joseph, Dianne, Tiara, Stephanie, Lincoln, Scottlynn, Sable, Skyn, Ocean, Lkin, Tina, Donald, Jasmine, Malcolm, Jay, Michael, Samantha; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Edna Rudolph Malbrough; paternal grandparents, Alcius and Virsa Johnwell; and one nephew, Stephen Sampy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., at King's Funeral Home and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Father Joby Mathew, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home. Published in American Press on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary