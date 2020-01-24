|
|
Laura Lee was one of 11 children born to Emile and Aria Mayo in Bayou Teche, La. She entered this world on March 23, 1933, and departed Jan. 16, 2020.
Laura Lee accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age at Green Chapel Methodist Church. She remained in Opelousas, Louisiana until moving to Lake Charles and becoming a member of Warren United Methodist Church. Laura Lee married Albert Jones and to this union three children were born, Harold, Michael and Janice.
In 1989 Laura became a member of United Christian Fellowship Ministry under the leadership of her nephew Pastor Ronald Mayo. She remained a member until the Lord called her home. Laura had a deep devotion to her family. As a young woman, Laura always desired a large family. While her children were young she worked at their Elementary School until they all advanced to Junior High School.
She was the Owner/Operator of Laura's Daycare until retiring in 1986. She never missed a school function and always volunteered for after school pickups. When United Christian Fellowship opened their child care facility, our mother worked with the children in the center. Her generous spirit and kindness knew no boundaries. Wherever there was a need and she could meet it she did.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Wilton, Leitha, Carrie, Leonard, Lennis, Robert, Bertha and Lou Ambers; her precious middle son, Michael Lee; two grandsons, Christopher Guillory and Noah Stamps; and one granddaughter, Sha'Crista Jones.
Laura leaves a legacy of love and beautiful memories to cherish with her son, Harold (Linda) Jones; daughter, Janice C. Perkins; daughter-in-law, Florence Jones, all of Lake Charles, La.; brothers, Donald (Georgiana) Mayo of Houston, Texas, and Gilbert Mayo of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Anna Frederick of San Antonio, Texas, and Emmaline Winford of Lake Charles, La.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at United Christian Fellowship Ministries. Pastor Ronald L. Mayo will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 24, 2020