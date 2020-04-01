Home

Services
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-2999
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Christensen Funeral Home and Cemetery - DeQuincy
1810 West 4th Street
DeQuincy, LA 70633
Laurel "Jean" Bussell


1962 - 2020
Laurel "Jean" Bussell Obituary
Laurel "Jean" Bussell was born Jan. 19, 1962, and passed away March 29, 2020, at the age of 58.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Keenan Todd Bussell; daughters, Shayna Vincent and husband Jacob, and Ciara Bruce and husband Trent; grandson, Lawton Vincent and soon to be "Baby Bruce"; mother, Aline Davis Addison; and brother, Milton Addison and wife Debby; father-in-law and mother-in-law, J. L. Bussell and Veda Bussell, all of Starks, La.; along with numerous nieces- and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Byrl "Buck" Addison.
The family received friends from 4–8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Riley Smith & Sons Chapel, 1810 West Fourth St., DeQuincy, La. A private funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Riley Smith & Sons Chapel with interment to follow at Miller Annex. Officiating will be the Rev. Ron Butler and the Rev. Nick Coleman
Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2020
